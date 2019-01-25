Asian stocks gain despite US-China trade jitters

Stocks in Asia gained Friday morning despite fresh overnight uncertainties about U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose about 0.8 percent in early trade while the Topix index gained nearly 0.7 percent. Shares of conglomerate Softbank Group rose almost 1 percent.

Before market open, official data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 1.1 percent on-year in January, beating an estimated 0.9 percent increase predicted in a Reuters poll. The inflation measure accounts for oil products but does not include fresh food prices.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.42 percent as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix extended their gains from Thursday.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose about 0.38 percent, with most sectors seeing gains.

The heavily-weighted financial subindex Down Under added about 0.4 percent as shares of the country's so-called Big Four Banks gained. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was up 0.58 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.19 percent, Westpac advanced 0.64 percent and National Australia Bank added 0.57 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's trade fight with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.