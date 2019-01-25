Chinese business leaders came to Davos with a message of economic optimism

At the break of dawn on Jan. 23, Chinese businessman Zhang Jin stepped out from his limousine, walked a few steps in the cold air of minus 16 Celsius degrees, then entered the Sunstar Hotel in Davos.

Zhang chairs China's 16th largest company, Guangzhou-based private conglomerate Cedar Holdings, and he came to Switzerland with a message of optimism.

The 47-year-old, who ranks as the 46th richest individual in China according to Forbes, had a busy schedule during this year's World Economic Forum. The day before, Zhang joined the mayor of Guangzhou and other Chinese delegates for meetings that included Natixis CEO Francois Riahi and Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority.