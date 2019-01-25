Chuck Schumer: Bill to reopen government expected to pass House and Senate on Friday

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that a bill to re-open large swaths of the federal government is expected to pass both houses of Congress on Friday.

Standing alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Schumer also said the president is expected to sign the bill Friday.

The Democratic leaders' press conference came soon after President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the partial government shutdown and fund several federal departments through Feb. 15.

The shutdown entered its 35th day Friday, a record. It also marked the second time during the shutdown that about 800,000 government workers missed a paycheck.

Read more about the deal to re-open the government here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.