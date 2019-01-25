Trump and Congress reach a deal to fund government for three weeks: Sources

President Donald Trump will announce Friday that he reached a tentative deal with congressional leaders to reopen the government for three weeks and end the longest U.S. funding lapse ever, sources told CNBC.

It is unclear if the agreement, which the president was set to announce Friday afternoon, includes money for the proposed border wall that started the impasse in the first place. Of course, the short-term deal would leave open the possibility that lawmakers fail to come to terms and end up at another impasse in mid-February.

The remarks on the 35th day of the closure come as senators from both parties push Trump to temporarily fund the government while they try to strike a wider immigration deal. Lawmakers have floated a three-week continuing resolution to reopen nine unfunded U.S. departments.

The rumblings of an agreement come as the damage from the shutdown widens. On Friday, about 800,000 federal workers started to miss their second paychecks since funding lapsed on Dec. 22. A shortage of air traffic controllers — who have had to work without pay during the shutdown — delayed flights at several major airports.