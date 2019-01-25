Politics

Trump and Congress reach a deal to fund government for three weeks: Sources

  • President Donald Trump will announce a deal to reopen the government for three weeks, sources told CNBC.
  • Lawmakers have pushed the president to temporarily open the government while they try to reach a broader immigration deal.
  • The damage from the partial government shutdown is widening, as 800,000 workers miss paychecks and flights get delayed due to staffing issues.

President Donald Trump will announce Friday that he reached a tentative deal with congressional leaders to reopen the government for three weeks and end the longest U.S. funding lapse ever, sources told CNBC.

It is unclear if the agreement, which the president was set to announce Friday afternoon, includes money for the proposed border wall that started the impasse in the first place. Of course, the short-term deal would leave open the possibility that lawmakers fail to come to terms and end up at another impasse in mid-February.

The remarks on the 35th day of the closure come as senators from both parties push Trump to temporarily fund the government while they try to strike a wider immigration deal. Lawmakers have floated a three-week continuing resolution to reopen nine unfunded U.S. departments.

The rumblings of an agreement come as the damage from the shutdown widens. On Friday, about 800,000 federal workers started to miss their second paychecks since funding lapsed on Dec. 22. A shortage of air traffic controllers — who have had to work without pay during the shutdown — delayed flights at several major airports.

President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2019. - Trump met with congressional leaders as the government shutdown continues.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2019. - Trump met with congressional leaders as the government shutdown continues.

Trump has repeatedly insisted on securing $5.7 billion to build his proposed border wall before he agrees to reopen the government. Democrats have refused his request.

After two bills to reopen the government failed in the Senate on Thursday, serious talks to find an end to the impasse restarted for the first time in weeks. Trump asked for a "down payment" for the barrier in exchange for funding the government.

The president has repeatedly threatened to declare a national emergency to construct the wall without congressional approval. On Thursday, he said he had "other alternatives" to build the barrier if Congress does not approve funding.

It is unclear if he will still consider taking that action if lawmakers temporarily fund the government but cannot reach an agreement on immigration.

The Trump-backed plan that failed in the Senate would have funded the wall in exchange for limited legal protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children and people fleeing crises in certain countries. Democrats called the concessions for "Dreamers" inadequate. It is not clear whether lawmakers would try to address those issues if they reopen the government.

Surveys indicate most Americans see the closure as a "crisis" or at least a "problem." They largely put blame for the shutdown on Trump's shoulders. As Americans seek an end to the impasse, more of them believe the president should yield rather than think congressional Democrats should, according to a CBS News poll.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.