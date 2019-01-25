Air traffic controller shortage delays flights at Newark, LaGuardia and Philadelphia

A shortage of air traffic controllers prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt flights into New York's LaGuardia Airport on Friday, Day 35 of the partial government shutdown.

Flights were also delayed at several other major airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flights out of Philadelphia International Airport were delayed up to an hour and 15 minutes, and 45 minutes at Newark, the FAA said.

The disruptions came a day after airline executives warned that the partial government shutdown could roil air travel. During the shutdown, 420,000 federal workers, including Transportation Security Administration screeners and air traffic controllers, have been deemed essential and told to go to work even though they aren't receiving regular pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. On Thursday, an FAA spokesman said the agency had seen "no unusual increased absenteeism and there are no operational disruptions due to staffing" because of the government shutdown.

Correction: Headlines for this story were revised to correct that the disruptions stemmed from a shortage of air traffic control workers.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.