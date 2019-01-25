[The stream is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were slated to address reporters Friday shortly after President Donald Trump announced that a deal to temporarily reopen the government had been struck.

The agreement to reopen the federal government for three weeks, which could be signed into law as quickly as Friday afternoon, would mark an end to the longest partial government shutdown ever.

