How to get rid of your old phones and laptops — and make some money in the process

If you need a new phone or a new tablet, you can often get credit by trading in an older one.

When I was buying a MacBook Air a couple of months ago, for example, I traded in my iPad Pro 10.5 to cut about $375 off the price. While the model I had still sells for more than $600 new, it was the most convenient option for me and I wasn't using the iPad as much as I expected. I took the iPad out of my bag and handed it to someone at Apple. I then walked out with a MacBook Air at a discount.

Apple recently increased the value it's wiling to offer on trade-ins toward its new iPhone XR and iPhone XS phones. An old iPhone 6 knocks $150 off the price of an iPhone XS. That's not bad if your iPhone 6 is just collecting dust, or you want to replace it for a newer model. However, you might not get a lot (or anything) if it's badly damaged.

You can also send old products to Amazon for store credit by using its trade-in site, or to places like Best Buy and Gazelle. These days, most phone makers and cell carriers offer deals if you're willing to trade in an old product, so just ask. Be sure to shop around and see which place is willing to give you the most money. If you aren't offered what you think a product is worth, you can make more by selling it outright.