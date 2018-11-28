It's a really good time to trade in your old iPhone for a new one

You might want to consider upgrading your iPhone now if you've been on fence about buying a new iPhone XR or iPhone XS.

Ahead of the holidays — an important quarter for Apple sales — Apple increased the amount of credit it's willing to offer customers who are trading in older iPhones towards the purchase of the new models it launched this year.

It might even help boost sales of the iPhone XR. Rumors of weak demand for that device have continued over the last several weeks after Apple suppliers cut revenue forecasts.

Apple typically offers $75 toward the price of a new iPhone if you trade in your iPhone 6. With its current promotion, however, Apple now offers $150 if you trade in an iPhone 6 for a new iPhone XR or iPhone XS. The offer applies to other phones too.

Apple will give you a $200 credit if you trade in the iPhone 6 Plus or iPhone 6s, twice what it normally offers. It's offering a credit of $75 more than usual for the iPhone 7 ($250 total) and a $300 credit for the iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 8 ($50 and $25 more than usual, respectively.)

This isn't a whole lot of money for those devices, but it takes the headache out of trying to sell and ship a phone yourself. If you want to sell a device for cash instead of a trade-in value, consider sites that let you list a product and set your own price, like eBay, Swappa or Craigslist. Make sure you have everything, including a box and charger, to get the most out of your sale.

Also, keep in mind that the amount Apple will credit you for a trade in will depend on the condition of your current iPhone. If it has a cracked screen, for example, expect to get less than the full trade-in amount. You can see what your device is worth and learn more on Apple's trade-in site.