9 times movies were spoiled by their own merchandise tie-ins

Studios will go to great lengths to keep plot twists from moviegoers, but for big-budget franchises it can be pretty difficult to keep all those secrets under wraps.

Movies with merchandise tie-ins must walk a fine line when working with their licensing partners. The studios have to offer partners enough information so that the manufacturers can create products to go with the film, but they don't want to give away too much and risk spoiling the film.

Companies such as Disney have purposely withheld certain toy products from hitting the market until after a movie has been released in order to prevent spoilers. In 2015, Disney waited until after "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was in theaters for several weeks before releasing Rey toys that featured her holding Luke Skywalker's old lightsaber. They also held back figurines depicting Kylo Ren without his mask to keep the mystery alive.

But not all studios have been able to protect against fans learning about plot twists and character cameos from merchandise released before a film. Here are nine instances when merchandise tie-ins spoiled movies. (Beware, spoilers ahead.)