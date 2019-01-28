Cramer's pot predictions for 2019: Legalization, deals, branding goes big   

It may sound obvious, but the "Mad Money" host expects another round of U.S. cannabis legalization in 2019.

"Nearly every time this gets put up for vote, legalization wins," he said, noting the recent victory in Michigan and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's newfound intention to legalize recreational use of the substance.

However, even if every state legalizes, cannabis would still remain illegal under federal law, he noted. But President Donald Trump's Attorney General nominee, William Barr, has signaled that he won't go after cannabis companies in compliance with state laws.

By extension, more lawmakers could jump on board, Cramer said: "I think Congress will be more willing to pass a law de-scheduling marijuana — did you know that, right now, marijuana is classified like cocaine or heroin? Isn't that kind of crazy? — as our politicians realize that this is actually a very popular, very mainstream position."