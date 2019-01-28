Cramer's pot predictions for 2019: Legalization, deals, branding goes big   

After a monumental 2018 for cannabis — with Canada passing full legalization, the first pot company going public on the U.S. stock market and the substance becoming even more mainstream — CNBC's Jim Cramer is now looking ahead.
"I still think that legalized weed is one of the great growth stories of our era," he said Monday. "So, for those of you who want to speculate on the bull market for bud — hopefully at lower levels than where we are right now — I've got five predictions for the future of the marijuana industry."