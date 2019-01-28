Facebook will open new 'war rooms' in Dublin and Singapore ahead of EU elections

Facebook is expanding its efforts to fight "fake news" and misinformation ahead of elections later this year in the EU, India, Israel and Ukraine.

In a blog post published Monday, the social media company said it will expand its political ad transparency tools and increase resources devoted to removing fake accounts and fact-checking in a push to crack down on misinformation in political campaigns.

Facebook also announced it would open two new regional operations centers focused on "election integrity" in its Dublin and Singapore offices. Ahead of the U.S. midterm and Brazil elections last fall, Facebook created a similar "war room," where teams assembled to try to root out fake news and accounts.

"These teams will add a layer of defense against fake news, hate speech and voter suppression, and will work cross-functionally with our threat intelligence, data science, engineering, research, community operations, legal and other teams," Facebook said in the blog post.