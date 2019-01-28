US stocks set to open lower as Trump expresses skepticism on border wall deal

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of another government shutdown.

As of 3:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures traded 89 points higher, indicating a positive open of 96.20 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in the red.

President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that another government shutdown is "certainly an option." His comments followed a bill on Friday to end the 35-day shutdown — the longest in history.

Elsewhere, money managers are also waiting for another round of trade talks between China and the U.S., which are set to start later this week.

On the earnings front, Caterpillar is due to report before the bell. Whirlpool and AK Steel will update investors after the bell.

In terms of economic data, there will be U.S. housing starts and U.S. balance of trade numbers out at 1.30 p.m. ET as well as U.S. new home sales data out at 3 p.m. ET. Dallas Fed manufacturing numbers will also be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.