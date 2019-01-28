Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Caterpillar, GE, Grubhub & more

Focus on old tech stocks rather than new, two strategists agree 3 Hours Ago | 05:57

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Caterpillar — Shares of the industrial giant fell more than 5 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and 2019 guidance. Caterpillar also said it saw weaker sales in the Asia/Pacific region amid lower demand in China.

Grubhub — Grubhub shares jumped 3.4 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded them, citing "increased comfort around return on invested capital on recent initiatives." The bank hiked its rating on Grubhub to outperform from neutral and raised its price target to $130 per share from $125, implying a more than 60 percent upside.

Marathon Petroleum — Marathon Petroleum hiked its quarterly dividend by 15 percent to 53 cents per share.

General Electric – Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch said in a note to investors that GE's upcoming earnings may shift the company's earnings presentation to one based on GAAP, which could "shock" the market. Inch said the practice has been "helping to inflate" GE's earnings.

Vale S.A. – Shares of the Brazilian mining company fell more than 11 percent in premarket trading Monday as rescuers continued to search for hundreds of people missing after a burst mining dam sparked a deadly mudslide. The collapsed dam at Vale's Corrego do Feija mine buried mining facilities and nearby homes in the town of Brumadinho, killing at least 58 people, according to Reuters. A handful of brokerages – including BMO Capital, Jefferies and Macquarie – downgraded the equity over the weekend.

Dropbox – The cloud storage service announced it will acquire electronic signature start-up HelloSign in a $230 million all cash deal. The move gives Dropbox more competitive edge against sector leaders Adobe and DocuSign.