These stocks may be your best bet during this earnings season

Earnings estimates are coming down fast, but AB Bernstein says that shouldn't stop investors from picking up stocks.

Wall Street analysts are slashing year-end earnings expectations for the S&P 500. They have fallen to about $170 per share from expectations of over $175 per share in mid-December. However, according to AB Bernstein, it's typical to see larger than usual earnings revisions in January, and investors can turn to sectors where analysts are raising forecasts: heath care equipment and services, software and retail.