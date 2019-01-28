Pro Analysis

These stocks may be your best bet during this earnings season

Traders work at the offices of CMC Markets in the City of London on December 10, 2018 as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in the House of Commons announcing the government's intention to delay the 'meaningful' vote on the Brexit withdrawl agreement.
Earnings estimates are coming down fast, but AB Bernstein says that shouldn't stop investors from picking up stocks.

Wall Street analysts are slashing year-end earnings expectations for the S&P 500. They have fallen to about $170 per share from expectations of over $175 per share in mid-December. However, according to AB Bernstein, it's typical to see larger than usual earnings revisions in January, and investors can turn to sectors where analysts are raising forecasts: heath care equipment and services, software and retail.

