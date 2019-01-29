Apple CFO Luca Maestri said during Apple's fiscal Q1 earnings call Tuesday evening that Apple has 900 million iPhones in active usage, and the company will occasionally update this installed base number. This replaces quarterly unit sales, which Apple stopped reporting this quarter.
"Our global active install base of iPhones continues to grow and has reached an all-time high at the end of December," Maestri said. "We are disclosing that number now for the first time as it has surpassed 900 million devices, up year-over-year in each of our five geographic segments and growing almost 75 million in the last 12 months."