Asia markets trade lower amid renewed US-China tensions

The U.S. Department of Justice filed filed criminal charges on Monday to officially request the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The Justice Department also announced charges Monday against Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile. The charges stem from a civil trade secrets lawsuit filed by T-Mobile in 2014 over a robot called "Tappy," which was used in testing smartphones.

"Huawei and its senior executives repeatedly refused to respect U.S. law," said FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Monday's press conference. "Huawei ... systematically sought to steal valuable trade secrets."

Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei's founder and president Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver. Her arrest sparked a series of tense exchanges between China and Canada over the possibility that she could be transferred to the U.S.

The latest development came as China is attempting to strike a deal with the U.S., with the two economic powerhouses locked in an ongoing trade war. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to visit Washington later this week for a new round of high level trade negotiations.