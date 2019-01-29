Asia markets trade lower amid renewed US-China tensions

Stocks in Asia were lower in Tuesday morning trade on the back of fresh concerns over a slowing Chinese economy and renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.51 percent in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.3 percent, with shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group declining more than 0.6 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.19 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics' stock shed more than 0.2 percent.
The ASX 200 slipped 0.6 percent, with most sectors seeing losses. The heavily weighted financial subindex declined 1.59 percent as shares of Australia's Big Four banks saw losses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 2.2 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 1.48 percent, Westpac shed 2.05 percent while National Australia Bank declined 1.88 percent.