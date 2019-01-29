Wall Street under pressure | 4 Dow stocks report earnings | PG&E files for bankruptcy

Former Starbucks (SBUX) chief Howard Schultz, who is considering a White House run as an independent, told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin that he won't do "anything to put Donald Trump back in the Oval Office."



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Donald Trump to give the State of the Union address on Feb. 5. The partial government shutdown fight between Trump and Democrats previously delayed the president's speech. (CNBC)

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said during a news conference that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is "close to being completed." He said he has now been "fully briefed" on the investigation. (CNBC)

Trump's former personal lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen has hired two new criminal defense lawyers, and dropped his old ones, as he prepares for testimony at a Senate committee next month. (CNBC)



The Trump administration unveiled charges against China's telecom giant Huawei. The accusations include the company violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and of stealing trade secrets from a U.S. business partner. (WSJ)



Russia and China strongly criticized U.S. sanctions placed on Venezuela, with the former pledging to support the beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro. Russia said it completely undermined confidence in the financial system. (CNBC)

A snowstorm that hit parts of the Midwest yesterday will give way to record-smashing cold this week as a polar vortex drives a deep freeze across the eastern half of the U.S. (USA Today)

A bug in Apple's (AAPL) FaceTime lets you listen in to the audio if you try to call someone, even if they don't pick up. CNBC tested it and verified that it is a real bug. Apple said a fix is coming this week.



