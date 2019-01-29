Wall Street under pressure | 4 Dow stocks report earnings | PG&E files for bankruptcy

Whirlpool (WHR) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.75 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23. The appliance maker's revenue did fall below Street forecasts, and Whirlpool posted its first annual loss in more than 10 years but expects to return to profitability this year.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) executives ignored sexual misconduct complaints against former CEO Steve Wynn, according to a newly released report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The report was accompanied by a proposed settlement, in which Wynn agreed to pay an undetermined fine. The casino operator agreed that the report largely matches its own findings.
AK Steel (AKS) beat estimates by five cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, with the steelmaker's revenue essentially in line with forecasts. Stronger sales helped offset the effect of higher expenses.
SAP (SAP) said it would implement a restructuring, following a year in which the business software maker missed its own sales and earnings targets. SAP will take a charge of up to roughly $1 billion for the restructuring, most of it during the first quarter.
Intel (INTC) will invest about $11 billion in a new Israeli semiconductor plant, according to the country's finance minister.
AT&T (T) plans to cut jobs in some of its weaker business units while hiring more workers in faster-growing areas, according to a Reuters report quoting a company spokesman.
Square (SQ) was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" by Raymond James, which thinks the mobile payments technology provider saw organic growth peak during its third quarter and that key metrics will show material deceleration this year.
MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) were both rated "outperform" in new coverage at Jefferies, with both payment networks benefitting from secular industry growth.
BlackRock (BLK) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which said the asset management giant will benefit from favorable changes in investor behavior despite a volatile market backdrop.