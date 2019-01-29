Europe markets mixed ahead of key Brexit vote; SAP shares fall 2%

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index nudged higher during morning deals with sectors and bourses pointing in different directions.

SAP shares were 2 percent lower after it released new earnings. The technology company said it would take restructuring charges of 800-950 million euros, mainly in the first quarter.

Shares of Swedbank slipped 2.8 percent after it reported a dent to earnings due to recent market volatility. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Royal Mail saw shares plunge 9 percent after it narrowed its profit view for the year.