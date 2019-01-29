Europe markets mixed ahead of key Brexit vote; SAP shares fall 2%

European stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, as investors monitored global trade developments, fresh earnings and another potentially decisive Brexit vote.
The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index nudged higher during morning deals with sectors and bourses pointing in different directions.
SAP shares were 2 percent lower after it released new earnings. The technology company said it would take restructuring charges of 800-950 million euros, mainly in the first quarter.
Shares of Swedbank slipped 2.8 percent after it reported a dent to earnings due to recent market volatility. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Royal Mail saw shares plunge 9 percent after it narrowed its profit view for the year.
Huawei charges
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after prospects for a long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal were dealt another setback. It comes after Washington leveled sweeping charges against Beijing's telecom giant Huawei.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges Monday against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China tech giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder and president Ren Zhengfei.
The news comes shortly before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to meet U.S. officials on Wednesday and Thursday. Market participants fear the jolt to Huawei could undermine the chances of the world's two largest economies reaching a comprehensive trade deal.
Brexit votes
Back in Europe, British Prime Minister Theresa May will ask her Conservative lawmakers to send a message to Brussels that they would back her proposed Brexit deal if a plan to avoid a hard border with Ireland could be replaced.
On Tuesday evening, Westminster will once again have the chance to shape the future of the country's exit from the European Union by debating and voting on what changes they want May to seek to her current withdrawal agreement.
The U.K. is expected to leave the bloc in exactly two months.