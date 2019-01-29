Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amgen, AMD and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Apple shares jumped more than 6 percent after the bell following an earnings beat on Tuesday. The company earned $84.31 billion in revenue, which beat estimates of $83.97 billion. Earnings per share were $4.18, compared to the $4.17 expected on the Street. The company reported second-quarter guidance, estimating $55- $59 billion in revenue, vs. the $58.83 billion expected by analysts. iPhone revenue came in just slightly below projections at $51.98 billion.

Amgen shares tumbled as much as 3 percent after reporting weak 2019 guidance Tuesday. The biotech company said it expects adjusted 2019 earnings per share between $13.10 and $14.30. That range is well below Wall Street projections for full-year earnings of $14.61 per share, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate. 2019 revenue is expected to be between $21.8 billion and $22.9 billion, vs. Wall Street's estimates of $22.91 billion. This guidance is also below the company's 2018 revenue, which was $23.75 billion.

The company's weak guidance overshadowed their better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. They posted $6.23 billion in revenue, vs. the $5.84 billion expected by analysts. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.42, vs. the $3.27 forecast by the Street.

Shares of AMD surged more than 10 percent after hours after reporting earnings. The semiconductor company posted earnings in line with expectations but missed on revenue, earning $1.42 billion, vs. the $1.44 billion analysts predicted. Earnings per share matched estimates at 8 cents. The company posted weak first-quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 billion, compared to the estimated $1.47 billion. AMD President and CEO Lisa Su said she expects strong sales growth in 2019.

Shares of Align Technology fell as much as 14 percent in after hours trading despite better-than-expected earnings. The orthodontics company gave weak first-quarter guidance, estimating earnings of 78 cents - 84 cents per share, vs. the $1.18 estimated by analysts. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, reporting $534 million in revenue, vs. the $513 million estimated by analysts. Earnings per share were $1.20, which beat expectation by 5 cents. The stock has gained back more than half of its initial loses after hours.

Shares of eBay rose slightly after market close based on strong fourth-quarter earnings and strong first-quarter earnings outlook. The e-commerce company posted $2.88 billion in revenue, which beat estimates of $2.86 billion. Earnings per share were 71 cents, slightly higher than the 68 cents forecast by analysts.