US Treasury yields mixed ahead of Fed meeting

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after prospects for a long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal were dealt another setback. It comes after Washington leveled sweeping charges against Beijing's telecom giant Huawei.

Investors are also looking ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due Wednesday. The central bank is starting its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Market players are keen to understand if the Fed will slow down its hiking cycle this year.

In terms of economic data, there will be consumer confidence numbers out at 10 a.m. ET as well as fourth-quarter housing vacancies. The Dallas Fed services numbers will be out at 10.30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction $26 billion in 52-week bills, $20 billion in two-year FRNs and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Tuesday.