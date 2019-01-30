Boeing shares surge after monster earnings beat and a record $101 billion in annual revenue

Dow component Boeing's stock surged Wednesday after the company reported year-end results that smashed Wall Street's expectations, with record revenue and airplane deliveries driving the blowout.

Boeing reported a massive fourth-quarter earnings result of an adjusted $5.48 per share, beating expectations in a Refinitiv survey of analysts by 91 cents. Revenue was also strong, at $28.3 billion — more than $1 billion than analysts expected.

The aerospace giant reported $101.1 billion in annual revenue, breaking the $100 billion mark for the first time. Boeing also provided a strong 2019 forecast. Boeing expects next year's earnings of $19.90 to $20.10 per share. Wall Street was expecting $18.31 a share for full-year 2019 earnings.

Fourth-quarter earnings from operations jumped 40 percent from a year earlier as margins expanded. The company posted $4.2 billion in earnings from operations, compared with nearly $3 billion a year earlier.

Boeing shares surged 6.1 percent, opening trading at $387.40 a share.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have recently rattled Boeing's stock, although the company's shares largely recovered November and December losses in January after several big contract wins.

Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the strong 2018 results were driven by Boeing's push to unite the company, with $35 billion invested in "key strategic areas" over the last five years. Muilenburg said the "One Boeing" initiative has made it a more cohesive organization, giving the company "confidence for continued strong performance, revenue expansion and solid execution across all three businesses."

Boeing's commercial airplanes business delivered a record 806 aircraft last year, just shy of the 810 that Boeing forecast in the third quarter. The company expects to shatter that record in 2019, saying deliveries will reach 895 to 905 next year.

"That's double-digit growth," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "About 100 basis points of improvement across each segment and these are big divisions. So, tons of productivity going through."