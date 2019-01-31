Altria meets fourth-quarter earnings expectations

Altria on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that were mostly in line with analysts' expectations.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 95 cents, adjusted, vs. 95 cents expected

Revenue: $4.79 billion, excluding excise taxes, vs. $4.81 billion expected

Altria reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion, or 66 cents per share, down from $4.97 billion, or $2.60 per share a year earlier. Excluding items, Altria earned 95 per share, matching what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $4.79 billion, when excluding excise taxes, slightly below expectations of $4.81 billion.

For the full year of 2019, Altria forecasts adjusted earnings within the range of $4.15 and $4.27 per share. Analysts are expecting $4.24 per share.

Shares of the company fell 2.5 percent in premarket trading.

Altria made two big deals in December. It invested $1.8 billion for a 45 percent stake in Canadian cannabis company, Cronos, and $12.8 billion for a 35 percent stake in e-cigarette giant, Juul. At the time, Altria warned shareholders the debt incurred from these investments would bite into its full-year adjusted earnings this year.

"Altria enters 2019 with an evolved business platform that includes our strong core tobacco businesses and new strategic investments with tremendous potential for growth," CEO Howard Willard said in a statement.