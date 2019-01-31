The Fed is on hold for now, but some in the market are still bracing for more hikes

The Fed won't raise rates for at least the next six months, says expert 5 Hours Ago | 04:23

Should economic barometers hold up and some of the world's geopolitical problems get solved in a timely manner, the Fed could change its tune before 2019 is over.

"Given the right underpinning, I think he'd like to raise rates at least once or twice if there's an opportunity to do that," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Then he'd need a global backdrop that is solid and a U.S. economy that is on solid footing. We have that now, but there still remain concerns that the economy is going to slow. That tug-of-war has not eased."

Indeed, Powell gave no indication how long the pause would last or whether his fellow officials have changed their minds from the two hikes they had indicated in their year-end forecasts in December.

He said he still sees the U.S. economy in solid condition, but pointed out global concerns like Brexit, the Chinese economy and financial conditions that have "tightened considerably," even though most gauges show they remain loose.

""I would want to see a need for further rate increases," he said at a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.