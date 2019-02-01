Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his 'Fun House' to Super Bowl weekend

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has made a name for himself bringing fun and energy wherever he goes.

He's now turning that image into a new concept for a Super Bowl party — "Shaq's Fun House." It's his way of re-imagining the cookie-cutter VIP Super Bowl party.

"You have Carnival, Cirque du Soleil, Waffle House, of course, great music," said O'Neal. "You put that together, and that's what you call Shaq's Fun House."

He said his business model has always been this: "If it's going to change people's lives and make them happy, that's what I'm all about."

The party kicks off at 9:00 pm on Friday night. Tickets start at $400 and go into the thousands for table service. The event will also make six-figure numbers each from corporate sponsors.

"For me it's never been about money," said O'Neal. "I don't want to know how much we made."

O'Neal said he's expanding the concept domestically and internationally over the two years. "The Shaq Fun House is a brand and we are going everywhere," he said. "We're doing a fun house in Miami and Belgium."

For now, he said he'll know his party is a success if people leave Atlanta this weekend tell all their friends, the best party this week was Shaq's.