Stock futures flat | Casualties of Sears' get day in court | Patriots win Super Bowl

The Pentagon announced a deployment of about 3,750 troops to the U.S. border with Mexico, as President Donald Trump continues to press the need for stronger border security amid a surge in migrants from Central America. (CNBC)

Trump plans to keep troops in Iraq to monitor and maintain pressure on neighboring Iran even as he moves to withdraw forces from Syria and Afghanistan. "I want to be able to watch Iran," he told CBS's "Face the Nation."

* Trump won't commit to making Mueller report public (NY Times)

A White House source has leaked to Axios nearly every day of Trump's apparent private schedule for the past three months. It showed Trump has spent around 60 percent of his scheduled time in unstructured "Executive Time."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam met with top aides last night amid mounting calls from fellow Democrats to resign over a racist photograph, the Wall Street Journal reported. No announcements were expected after the meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov played down the possibility of renewed Cold War-era hostilities after the breakdown of an arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow. (CNBC)

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 last night in the lowest scoring Super Bowl played to capture the National Football League championship for a record-tying sixth time. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos used to hate spending money on ads, but told employees he "changed his mind," according to a recording shared with CNBC. The company reportedly bought up more than $1.8 billion worth of ads.

A former Apple (AAPL) engineer sent in hundreds of samples from his skin, nose and stool to various companies that claim to analyze the microbiome for insights about human health. Here's what he's learned. (CNBC)