Stock futures flat | Casualties of Sears' get day in court | Patriots win Super Bowl

U.S. stock futures were flat this morning, following six straight weeks of gains for both the Dow and Nasdaq and three straight positive sessions for the S&P 500. The Dow and S&P 500 closed Friday at their highest since Dec. 3. (CNBC)
* Oil hits 2019 high near $64 (Reuters)
* Jobs report removes some fear, but market still in 'tug of war' over how much growth is slowing (CNBC)
Sears Holdings unsecured creditors will head to bankruptcy court in White Plains, New York today to protest Eddie Lampert's $5.2 billion bid to save the company, which owns both Sears department stores and Kmart. (CNBC)
Consumer products maker Clorox (CLX) and food distributor Sysco (SYY) are among the earnings reports of note this morning, while Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) captures today's after-the-bell earnings spotlight. (CNBC)
The government will release its shutdown-delayed report on November factory orders this morning at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.1 percent increase following October's 0.2 percent decline. (CNBC)