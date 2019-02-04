In terms of stock reaction, it's shaping up to be the best earnings season in 9 years

Companies are hopping over a lowered bar this earnings season, but still getting rewarded mightily for it as investors expected results to be much worse.

Companies that reported earnings so far this season have seen their stocks rise 1.12 percent on average. If that performance holds for the rest of the season, it will be the best earnings season in terms of stock performance in nine years, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

"Part of the reason that the market reacted so positively to the earnings is because expectations had fallen into this earnings season," Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said in an interview. "From a sentiment perspective, it was definitely better than what people were afraid of. People were afraid the earnings season was going to show businesses are falling off a cliff."

"It did not show that, and in the logic of markets, that means we buy stocks," he added.

This earnings season turned out to be better-than-feared as investors had braced for more disappointing results with the tax-cut boost fading and a global economic slowdown. Companies are stepping over a very low bar as the consensus estimate for fourth quarter S&P 500 growth has fallen significantly to 11.9 percent from 17.8 percent five months ago. The stock market is out of its December slump as the S&P 500 has posted a nearly 8 percent gain in the new year.

The better-than-feared trend is best showcased in tech giant Apple, which saw its shares soaring last week when it reported earnings barely beating estimates andlowered revenue projections on a sales slowdown in China.