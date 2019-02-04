Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is mounting her 2020 presidential campaign as a liberal firebrand supporting universal health care, opposing corporate cash in politics and taking on President Donald Trump at every opportunity.

A number of other Democratic presidential hopefuls are making similar plays — Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker co-sponsored the same Medicare-for-all bill as Gillibrand, for instance. But the 52-year-old Gillibrand stands apart from her colleagues by being able to boast of having voted against the president and his interests more than any other senator, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis.

Yet Gillibrand, who has served in the Senate since 2009, also has shifted some of her positions since her days in the House, when she took more moderate and conservative positions on issues such as illegal immigration and guns.

Here are the key issues she's running on as the 2020 campaign picks up steam.