It turns out the World Record Egg was created by a 29-year-old advertising creative

The creators of the World Record Egg, which some marketers have estimated opened a multi-million dollar advertising opportunity, was created by advertisers after all.

The account, which cracked Kylie Jenner's record for the most ever Instagram likes on a photo, was developed by 29-year-old advertising creative Chris Godfrey, with help from friends Alissa Khan-Whelan and C.J. Brown, The New York Times reported Sunday. Before The Times revealed the identity of the people behind the account, many tried to take credit for its invention. Marketers told The Atlantic the opportunity to crack out of the famed egg could be worth as much as $10 million to a brand.

The egg's creators said those claims of the opportunity's value were "greatly exaggerated," according to The Times. But the revelation that the egg was created by an advertising creative suggests the inventor understood the buzz it could create. Godfrey, who works for The & Partnership in London, told The Times he chose an egg for the universality of the object and said he was inspired by Jenner's record-setting photo. The original egg photo had over 52 million likes as of Monday.

Now, the egg has its own commercial, produced and aired with streaming service Hulu. The commercial appears to be an extension of the account's mental health initiatives, which include donating a cut of merchandise proceeds to mental health charities. In the commercial, the words, "The pressure of social media is getting to me" appear above an image of a cracked egg. The ad directs viewers to the website of Mental Health America, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with mental illnesses. An MHA spokesperson told CNBC the World Record Egg reached for permission to list the organization's site in the video, but MHA was not involved in the production of the commercial.