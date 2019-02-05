Shares in Australia gain ahead of central bank's policy decision

Australian shares rose in early trade Tuesday morning, with gains led by financial stocks.

The benchmark ASX 200 gained 0.81 percent as the heavily weighted financial subindex added 1.85 percent.

Major banking stocks in the country advanced: Shares of ANZ rose 3.61 percent, National Australia Bank added 1.91 percent, Westpac shares added 4.34 percent and Commonwealth Bank gained 3.91 percent.

Investors will watch the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate policy decision, due at 2:30 p.m. local time, searching for clues that the central bank is moving to a more neutral stance.

"We expect that the RBA will acknowledge the recent weak data flow and emerging global risks with a softer tone today, and that they will downgrade their growth forecasts," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a morning note. Those weak data points include weak housing market data, a drop in building approvals and a slump in business confidence.

"We expect that the RBA will emphasise risks, rather than incorporate all the recent negativity into their central forecast," the analysts said.

Elsewhere, futures pointed to a higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225 while most other major Asian markets will remain closed for public holidays.

Tuesday's session in Asia will follow overnight gains on Wall Street.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, traded at 95.834. The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, traded at 109.93 to the dollar while the Australian dollar fetched $0.7219.