Disney earnings show why 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' should have been released in December

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" brought in more than $500 million in the U.S. between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31 and continued to make money well into the second quarter. Not only was it a box office hit, it also drove sales of toys, apparel and other merchandise.

"The theatrical success of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Q1 last year was a key driver to licensing results so the absence of a comparable franchise title in Q1 this year created a meaningful headwind to our licensing results," Christine McCarthy, Disney's chief financial officer, said during an earnings call Tuesday.

Without a big blockbuster like "Star Wars" in December, Disney missed out on money at the box office and through retail.

"Home Entertainment results also faced a difficult comparison given Q2 titles last year included 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Coco,'" McCarthy said. "As a result we expect operating income from our theatrical and home entertainment businesses to be $450 million to $500 million lower than in Q2 last year, which was the best second quarter in the studio's history."

"Solo" faced a number of issues ahead of its release, prompting some to suggest that Disney regroup and push the release date from May to December.

To start, there was behind-the-scenes issues the caused directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller to leave the project three-quarters of the way through principal photography. The pair had about three and a half weeks of shooting left and five weeks of already scheduled reshoots to complete. Ron Howard was brought on to salvage the project.