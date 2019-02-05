Disney earnings show why 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' should have been released in December

Despite the upheaval, Disney did not change the film's May 10 release date. "Solo" was sandwiched between two of Disney's big summer films: "Avengers: Infinity War" and "The Incredibles 2" and hit theaters a week before "Deadpool 2."
"There was too much crossing of the streams, to quote another franchise," Shawn Robbins, senior analyst at BoxOffice, said.
"Solo" was widely panned at the box office, making under $400 million worldwide in 2018. It is the lowest-grossing "Star Wars" film in history.
"When it comes to the creative side, it's always hard to speak in definitives," Robbins said, noting that "Solo" may have benefited from having its release date pushed and allowing Lucasfilm to spend more time reworking the story and reshooting the film.
Of course, there was no guarantee that "Solo" would have been a box office success in December, even with tweaks.
The film would still have had to compete with Warner Bros.' "Aquaman," which pulled in $324 million in the U.S. and has gone on to make more than $1 billion at the international box office.
"You can second guess it," Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore, said. "But, perhaps it was better to get the movie out there and just weather the storm of reviews.... Disney is so big and so successful that they can weather this and move on."