Facebook Messenger now gives anyone the option to delete a regretful or mistaken message from their chat history.

Facebook initially promised the feature after TechCrunch reported in April that multiple people said Facebook messages they received from CEO Mark Zuckerberg later appeared to have been deleted while their own messages remained. At the time, Facebook told TechCrunch Zuckerberg's messages were deleted for security purposes.

"After Sony Pictures' emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives' communications," Facebook told TechCrunch in a statement at the time. "These included limiting the retention period for Mark's messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages."

Following the report, Facebook said it would publicly launch the feature to let users remove their messages from their chat history. Facebook reportedly said it would not have Zuckerberg delete his messages until the feature was publicly launched.

In response to a request for comment, Facebook directed CNBC to the blog post on the new feature.

