Here's how to delete messages you regret sending on Facebook Messenger, just like Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook on Tuesday is launching a new feature that lets you delete old messages inside its chat platform, Facebook Messenger. It's a feature that previously only CEO Mark Zuckerberg had.

If you've sent messages you might regret, or if you just want to clean up older chat history, you can easily delete select messages.

Here's how:

Open the Facebook Messenger app on your phone or desktop.

Open a conversation with messages you'd like to delete.

Press and hold on a message

Select "delete" on the bottom of the screen.

Select "remove for everyone" -- that makes sure that the messages disappear from the inboxes of the people you sent them to, not just from your own. It's supposed to take about 10 minutes.

That's it. Soon you'll have the same power that once belonged to Zuckerberg alone. That said, in our tests it looks like some Messenger users don't have the updated mobile app yet. Facebook said it'll roll out by the end of the day Tuesday.

WATCH: Social media detox -- why quitting Instagram and Facebook made me happier