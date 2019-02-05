This hidden factor could raise the cost of saving for college

If a financial advisor is working with you to help you save for Junior's education, be sure to ask if your college savings plan is appropriate for your child's time horizon.

That's because the fees that you'll ultimately pay on your advisor-sold 529 college savings plan will depend on the types of underlying funds you choose — as well as how long you intend to hold it.

Families can use 529 plans as a way to save for higher education on a tax-preferred basis. Investment of your after-tax dollars will accumulate tax free.

Distributions from the account are tax-free as well as long as you're using the money to pay for qualified higher education expenses, including tuition, fees and books.