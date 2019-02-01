"Once you have a clear picture of what you're really looking for, then it's easier to pinpoint the spots that might make the most sense for you — and eliminate the ones that don't."

However, grabbing the passport and heading abroad to spend retirement years overseas may not be the right move for everyone. There are several things to consider, such as the health-care system in the country you're bound for and how an international relocation will affect your taxes.

Stevens suggests having a clear idea of your priorities when considering a move, such as cultural offerings, cost of living, weather or proximity to home.

"Once you have a clear picture of what you're really looking for, then it's easier to pinpoint the spots that might make the most sense for you — and eliminate the ones that don't," she said.

Then, visit for a while to take it for test run, she added.

If you have the travel bug — but don't want to move full-time — you can always take a month or more a year to enjoy some of the advantages of living in a foreign country.

With that in mind, here are the five cheapest locations to consider spending your retirement in 2019, according to International Living.