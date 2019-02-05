Dow futures slightly lower ahead of Trump's State of the Union speech

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, as investors looked ahead to another set of corporate results and a key speech from President Donald Trump.

At around 3:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 24 points, indicating a negative open of more than 22 points. Futures of the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen relatively downbeat.

Wall Street started the week on a positive footing with the Dow Jones closing more than 175 points higher. The positive sentiment was driven by corporate earnings, mainly in the tech sector.

Tuesday's session is set to be driven by further earnings. Archer Daniels, Estee Lauder and Ralph Lauren are due to report before the bell. On the other hand, Disney, Vertex Pharma and Snap are set to update the markets after the bell.

President Donald Trump will address the Congress with his 2019 State of the Union Speech on Tuesday. Money managers will be looking for comments on trade and the broader U.S. economy.

On the data front, investors are likely to monitor services PMIs and ISM nonmanufacturing numbers due at 9.45 and 10 a.m. ET, respectively.