Here are the 4 biggest takeaways from Chipotle earnings

Shares of Chipotle soared during extended trading Wednesday after the company crushed Wall Street's estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings.

The company credited more foot traffic and price increases with boosting sales. The company is in the middle of staging a turnaround after a series of high-profile food safety issues resulted in customers turning away from the brand and it fell behind the competition.

Here are the key takeaways from the company's earnings as it looks to continue its comeback in 2019.