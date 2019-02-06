Jack Dorsey says the 'only' cryptocurrency he owns is bitcoin

Jack Dorsey, the billionaire founder of tech firms Twitter and Square, is still bullish on the world's most valuable cryptocurrency.

Dorsey said in a tweet Tuesday evening that — out of the hundreds of virtual currencies in existence — the only one he currently holds is bitcoin.

"I only have bitcoin," the entrepreneur told his followers.

Dorsey, whose fintech company Square lets users buy and sell bitcoin via its Cash app, didn't specify how much bitcoin he owned. The digital asset's price has tumbled more than 80 percent since an all-time high near $20,000 it hit in December 2017.

That hasn't stopped him from making bullish calls for the digital coin. Dorsey has made the prediction that bitcoin will one day become the single global currency, and said he hopes the cryptocurrency will eventually be the "native currency" of the internet.