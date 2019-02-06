Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chipotle, Sonos, GoPro and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Chipotle rose as much as 10 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. The restaurant chain earned $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, versus $1.37 on revenue of $1.19 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv. Same-store sales grew 6.1 percent, higher than the 4.5 percent analysts had expected.

Sonos shares plummeted more than 13 percent after the company reported first-quarter earnings and announced its chief financial officer Michael Giannetto plans to retire.

The electronics company posted earnings of 55 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of 41 cents per share. The company also beat on revenue, reporting $496 million. Analysts had expected $491 million. Sonos said sales were slowing.

Match Group shares surged more than 11 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings of 39 cents per share, which narrowly beat estimates of 38 cents. Revenue was $457 million, compared to the $449 million forecast by Wall Street.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank downgraded Match Group to hold from buy, citing a projected slowdown in subscriber growth for Match's dating app Tinder over the next 12 months.

GoPro shares jumped 5 percent in after-hours trading after beating on top and bottom lines. The company posted earnings of 30 cents per share, beatings estimates of 26 cents per share. Revenue was $377 million, topping expectations of $374 million. The camera manufacturer did not issue guidance in its release.

Shares FireEye dropped 7 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, despite narrowly beating Wall Street's expectations. The company reported earnings per share of 6 cents on revenue of $218 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $218 million.

However, the company reported lower-than-expected guidance for the upcoming quarter.