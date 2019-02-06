The box office needs 'The Lego Movie 2' to reignite ticket sales after a dismal January

After five weeks of disappointing U.S. ticket sales, the film industry is looking to "The Lego Movie: The Second Part" to reinvigorate the box office.

A bitter cold spell, a government shutdown and a weak slate of January movies lead to 16 percent decline in sales from last year, according to Comscore. The box office hauled in about $815 million during the month, its lowest January take since 2013.

And February isn't looking any better. In the first weekend of the month, the box office collected only $73.8 million, the lowest Super Bowl weekend in almost 20 years.

Of course, there is plenty for moviegoers and theater owners to look forward to in 2019. "The Lego Movie: The Second Part," which opens Friday, is the first of many potential blockbusters coming down the pike.

"This is the movie that hopefully gets the momentum going at the box office," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore.