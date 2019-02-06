Trump's extreme rhetoric against the press is 'dangerous,' says New York Times CEO

President Donald Trump's attacks on the press could put reporters and news organizations in danger, New York Times CEO Mark Thompson told CNBC on Wednesday.

While the president is certainly entitled to his opinion on how journalists do their jobs, there are times when he can cross the line, he explained.

"Describing journalists from the Times and elsewhere as 'enemies of the people' and using extreme rhetoric about journalism, I think, is dangerous," Thompson said on "Power Lunch." "It could encourage people to do crazy things in relation to news organizations and individual reporters."