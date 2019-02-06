Why virtual career fairs are one of the easiest ways to land a top tech job

Virtual career fairs are on the rise, and tech companies are leading the charge.

With unemployment at 4 percent and companies struggling to close the skills gap and increase diversity, virtual career fairs are answering the call. Unlike the traditional job fair, going digital provides a way for companies to access a global pool of high-quality applicants. And the candidates fare better as well: They now have the chance to meet and interact directly with hundreds of employers right from their living room.

There's no industry more excited about this new trend than tech, where companies are competing against the likes of Google, Facebook and Apple to attract the best and the brightest and hiring remote workers has become the norm. In fact, the computer and IT industry currently ranks second in the career category that embraces remote work, according to a report on workplace findings by Gallup.

Among the reasons: technology has allowed work environments to become more flexible and customizable, top tech and IT specialists are demanding more flexibility, and the cost of living in top tech hotbeds such as New York City and San Francisco has become astronomical. As a result, companies are exploring creative alternatives to the finite resource of local talent, and remote work tops the list.

"We are a strong believer in hiring for talent and not by location," said Melinda Starbird, Auth0's vice president of people. The private cloud company, which provides a universal authentication and authorization platform for web, mobile and legacy applications, hires many of its applicants through virtual fairs. Auth0 currently has five physical locations — in Bellevue, Washington; Buenos Aires; London; Tokyo and Sydney — yet the company employs remote workers in more than 35 countries around the world.

"When opening a search without any regional restrictions, our ability to find amazing talent increases," said Starbird.