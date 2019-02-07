TikTok is a social app lets users watch and create short videos that are usually set to songs. TikTok is a hit with teens, and it's become popular enough to catch the attention of Facebook and Snap.

The app is owned by China-based company ByteDance and known as Douyin in China, and it has a reported 500 million monthly active users across the globe. In the U.S., it currently ranks No. 3 in Apple's list of top free apps, trailing only Facebook's Instagram and Google's YouTube.

Snap recently added TikTok to its list of competitors, alongside Twitter and YouTube, and in November, Facebook released a TikTok copycat app called Lasso.

Here's how the app works: