'Feuding' Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds try to call a truce in ads for each other's products

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds have released a video on Twitter showing them attempting to call a truce over their long-running social media "feud."

The two actors are shown discussing the commercials they've agreed to make for each other's products: Jackman's coffee company Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds' Aviation Gin.

Reynolds shows his commercial, featuring Jackman's coffee beans as being "born with a special power." "Hugh can be behind such a hugh-roic company?" Reynolds' voiceover asks, before the flattering conclusion, "My friend, Hugh Jackman, the loving and caring man who created Laughing Man." Reynolds then claims the ad cost $1 million to make.

Jackman's ad for Aviation Gin is far from flattering, however, as the video shows next. He uses an expletive to describe Reynolds before pouring a bottle of gin all over a table after saying: "The gin's pretty great though, I'll have to try it someday."

The video, released on the actors' Twitter accounts on Wednesday, cuts back to the two sitting in a studio, with Jackman saying: "Sorry man, I didn't think the truce was actually real," before both their companies' logos appear on the screen.

Reynolds tweeted the video with the caption "F for effort."

The two stars have been sending each other up for years. In 2017, when Jackman tweeted a picture of him with fans in Beijing, Reynolds commented: "Pretty sure those are protesters." Last November, Jackman posted a video of his dog pooping on a photo of the Deadpool actor after Reynolds made a political-style video questioning Jackman's name and nationality.

Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation Gin in February 2018 and in September announced it would be available on Virgin Atlantic flights. Jackman launched Laughing Man in 2011 after a 2009 visit to Ethiopia where he met coffee farmers. His company provides a marketplace for farmers to sell goods to the U.S and donates all profits to a community foundation.