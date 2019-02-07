Twitter shares fall on light guidance and increased operating expenses

Twitter reported earnings for its fourth quarter 2018 Thursday, posting revenue and GAAP earnings per share that beat estimates and monthly active users that met analyst expectations. The stock fell about 8 percent in premarket trading after the company provided light guidance and said it expected expenses will increase 20 percent this year.

Here's what Twitter reported:

Earnings per share: 31 cents ex-items vs. 25 cents expected, per Refinitiv consensus estimate

31 cents ex-items vs. 25 cents expected, per Refinitiv consensus estimate Revenue: $909 million vs. $868.1 million expected, per Refinitiv consensus estimate

$909 million vs. $868.1 million expected, per Refinitiv consensus estimate Monthly active users (MAUs), excluding SMS users: 321 million vs. 321 million expected, according to FactSet consensus

Twitter's outlook for Q1 2019 revenue fell within analyst expectations, anticipating $715 million to $775 million compared to analyst estimates of $764.9 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Twitter expects its cash operating expenses to increase about 20 percent year over year in 2019 to bolster its initiatives across "health, conversation, revenue product and sales, and platform," the company said in its earnings release.

Investors will likely be scrutinizing Twitter's monthly active users (MAUs) growth. While the company roughly met analyst estimates for MAUs this quarter at 321 million, the metric was down from the same period last year when it reported 330 million MAUs, likely due to recent initiatives that prioritize user wellbeing over engagement.

Twitter said in its fourth quarter report it will stop reporting MAUs after Q1 2019 as it will switch to a new metric, monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) to reflect its audience moving forward.

Twitter fell short of MAU estimates for the previous two quarters. The company blamed a July purge of "locked" accounts aimed at getting rid of bots and fake users as well as "a number of factors including: GDPR, decisions we have made to prioritize the health of the platform and not move to paid SMS carrier relationships in certain markets, as well as a product change that reduced automated usage and a technical issue that temporarily reduced the number of notifications sent."

Twitter noted it is now reporting mDAUs rather than daily active users (DAUs). The company said mDAUs measures "Twitter users who log in and access Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com or our Twitter applications that are able to show ads."

Twitter said its mDAUs are not comparable to disclosures from other companies, saying its peers tend to share "a more expansive metric that includes people who are not seeing ads." The company said it will now report average mDAUs for both U.S. and international markets.

Twitter reported mDAUs of 126 million for the quarter compared to 115 million mDAUs in the same quarter last year. Average U.S. mDAUs were 27 million for the quarter compared to 25 million in Q4 2017, while average international mDAUs were 99 million for the quarter compared to 89 million in the same quarter last year, according to Twitter.

Still, Twitter has posted eight-straight quarters of growth in daily active users (DAUs), reporting a 9 percent increase in Q3 2018. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segel told CNBC last quarter he sees room for further growth in that metric since less than half of MAUs access the site daily.

"There's lots of opportunity to convert them into daily users as we continue to improve all kinds of things around the service, from the notifications you get around Twitter to continuing to improve the timeline," Segel said. "Our onboarding process can get much better as well. We just need to make it easier for people to find the things that people are looking for on Twitter."

CEO Jack Dorsey has hinted at new features that would aim to prioritize users' well-being over engagement with the platform. In an interview with Rolling Stone published last month, Dorsey said his team has been "thinking about what happens if we remove the 'like' counts" from tweets.

"Ultimately, I want every single person that uses Twitter to not spend hours, or days, or minutes consuming content, but [instead] to be notified when there's something that potentially they could learn from, and, to the highest degree, that they'd want to participate in a conversation around it," Dorsey told Rolling Stone.

Twitter, along with social media peers including Facebook, has faced headwinds in the past year over its role in spreading misinformation and contributing to "filter bubbles." Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in September alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in January over foreign meddling during the 2016 U.S. election.

Twitter has since taken steps to reduce the spread of misinformation of its platform, including the bot purge and the removal of thousands of accounts it believed originated in Iran, Russia and Venezuela for the purpose of spreading misinformation around the 2018 U.S. midterm election.

—Former CNBC reporter Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Twitter marks 5th anniversary of public debut