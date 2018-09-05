Tech

Twitter shares down 6% during CEO Jack Dorsey's Senate testimony

  • Twitter stock dropped 6 percent Wednesday.
  • CEO Jack Dorsey is testifying in the Senate alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. 
Twitter shares were down more than 6 percent Wednesday during CEO Jack Dorsey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Dorsey is testifying alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about election meddling and abuse on their platforms. Google was also invited to testify, but the tech giant declined to send its CEO or parent company Alphabet's CEO.

Twitter's stock fell 1 percent Wednesday before the committee hearing began in ahead of Dorsey's testimony. Shares of the social network last hit this low Aug. 24. Other tech stocks took a hit Wednesday as well.

Dorsey: Each party's tweets essentially viewed equally
