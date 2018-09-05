Twitter shares down 6% during CEO Jack Dorsey's Senate testimony

Twitter shares were down more than 6 percent Wednesday during CEO Jack Dorsey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Dorsey is testifying alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about election meddling and abuse on their platforms. Google was also invited to testify, but the tech giant declined to send its CEO or parent company Alphabet's CEO.

Twitter's stock fell 1 percent Wednesday before the committee hearing began in ahead of Dorsey's testimony. Shares of the social network last hit this low Aug. 24. Other tech stocks took a hit Wednesday as well.