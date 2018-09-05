Sessions getting serious about tech company crackdown, will meet with state attorneys general

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will meet with state attorneys general later this month to discuss concerns that tech companies "may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms," the Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

The proposed meeting between the country's top prosecutor and state officials is the first major signal of potential antitrust action against Silicon Valley, and follows recent claims by President Donald Trump of political bias and censorship by major social firms.

Last month, Trump said Facebook, Twitter and Google were "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful." He's also said the companies could be engaging in antitrust behaviors, without offering evidence for the claims.