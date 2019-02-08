Chief Justice John Roberts shocked court watchers on Thursday night by siding with the liberal wing of the bench in a decision that effectively halted a restrictive Louisiana abortion law from going into effect.

But he also set up a potential showdown over abortion next year, in the thick of the 2020 presidential campaign.

In an unusual after-hours order, Roberts, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, joined the court's four Democratic appointees in granting a stay of the Louisiana law. Reproductive-rights activists say the law would cripple abortion access in the state. The court had found a similar law unconstitutional in Texas three years ago, in a case in which Roberts dissented.

The law required abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic, which would have left only one provider in a state with a population of nearly 5 million, according to the plaintiffs.

The decision to block the law was temporary. That means that the upshot of the justices' 5-4 vote granting a stay of the law, issued without a ruling on the merits, is a likely battle over the court's abortion rights precedents during the most heated months of the 2020 presidential election next year.

The court is now expected to take up a formal petition from the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented two abortion doctors and a clinic in the case, to hear arguments on the matter in its term beginning in October.