Cramer Remix: What Jeff Bezos' private life means for investors   

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' high-profile run-in with the publisher of the National Enquirer over a series of salacious photos seems to have rattled investors, CNBC's Jim Cramer included.

"It's the last thing I want linger on," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday. "But I've got to say I was surprised that the CEO of Amazon landed himself in such an awkward situation. Look, it doesn't matter what Bezos does in his personal life. I do not care. But we own Amazon for the charitable trust, ... and while I still like the stock, this kind of episode makes me worry a little bit about the guy's judgment."

And while some Wall Streeters are still standing by Amazon, telling CNBC that Bezos' accusations against the National Enquirer shouldn't have long-term impact on the stock, Cramer didn't think the stock reflected that optimism on Friday.

The situation "must spook others, too, because the stock failed to rally like so many other tech names that did in the close. It's finished off $26 bucks," he said. "Trust me when I say that this stock would have moved up sharply if not for these startling revelations."

Cramer also took investors through his game plan for the week ahead, when he expects U.S.-China trade talks to color daily trading as earnings season winds down.

