The pan-European Stoxx 600 was trading flat with most sectors and major bourses in the red. Autos were the worst-performing sector on growing fears that the Chinese and U.S trade relations will deteriorate.

Reports on Thursday suggested that President Donald Trump is unlikely to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping before March. As a result, investors are considering whether they will reach an agreement over trade before a self-imposed deadline of March 2. Failing to reach a compromise would mean additional tariffs on Chinese goods straight away.

Furthermore, fresh reports on Friday indicated that Trump could sign an order next week banning Chinese telecommunication equipment from U.S. wireless networks.

Looking at individual stocks, Skanska dropped more than 6 percent in early deals after surprising investors with a lower dividend.

The trading day also started on a negative footing for Ubi Banca. The Italian bank reported fourth-quarter results which came in below expectations. Shares were suspended from trading after they fell more than 5 percent, Reuters reported. Moody's warned Thursday that there will be further pressure on Italian banks, if the economic recession drags on for "a few more quarters."

In other stock news, Hermes rose above 1 percent after reporting its latest numbers. These showed that there is still a strong demand from China, despite a lower economic momentum in Beijing.

Back in London, Brexit continues to dominate headlines. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May agreed Thursday to return to Brussels before the end of the month for further meetings with EU officials. Both sides have agreed to look at alternative language that will help gather support for the Irish backstop among U.K. lawmakers. Any changes will be added to the political declaration – the guideline document on future trade negotiations. The so-called 585-page "Withdrawal agreement" will remain unchanged, as EU leaders have claimed.