Trump reportedly expected to ban Chinese telecommunication equipment from US networks

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order next week that would ban Chinese telecommunication equipment from U.S. wireless networks, Politico reported late Thursday, citing three sources.

Those sources said the Trump administration plans to release the directive before a major industry conference, MWC Barcelona, which starts on Feb. 25, to signal the importance of cybersecurity in future high-end technology contracts.

As infrastructure for the next generation of ultra-high speed internet, known as 5G, is being developed, U.S. officials want "to move the needle" on security, a source close to the administration told Politico.

The White House, which Politico said declined to comment for its story, did not immediately respond to CNBC's emailed request for comment sent outside regular office hours.

Countries are racing to build, and roll out, 5G wireless internet, which would increase the speed with which devices communicate and supercharge the amount of data that can be transmitted. Major Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE are aggressively competing in the space.